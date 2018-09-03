Braves' Ronald Acuna: Enjoys three-hit day
Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Pirates.
Acuna led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo blast, his 23rd home run of the season. He followed that with a double in the third inning and tallied the go-ahead run in the eighth frame. This type of production is nothing new for Acuna, as he is riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's recorded two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored. The 20-year-old hasn't disappointed in his rookie campaign, hitting .296/.361/.577 across 331 at-bats.
