Acuna was diagnosed with nothing worse than a mild abdominal strain and is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Losing Acuna, who left Sunday's game against the Cubs with the injury, would be a massive blow for Atlanta, as he's hitting .419 with seven homers and three steals through his first 16 games. Thankfully, he's avoided any serious injury, though it's not yet clear if he'll be in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees following Monday's off day. The two-game series will take place at Yankee Stadium under American League rules, opening up a path for Acuna to serve as a designated hitter if he's ready to hit but not take the field.