Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits after being hit by pitch
Acuna exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury after being hit by a pitch, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
After homering from the leadoff spot in three straight games, Acuna was struck on the elbow by a Jose Urena fastball during his first at-bat of the game, prompting both benches to clear and Urena to be ejected. While the rookie sensation was initially able to stay in the game, he was replaced by Adam Duvall in the outfield prior to the second inning. Acuna was apparently seen flexing his hand while walking off the field. Specifics of the injury remain unclear at the moment, though more should be known once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of the game.
