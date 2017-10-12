Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits after HBP
Acuna was prematurely lifted from Thursday's Arizona Fall League game after being hit by a pitch near his wrist, William Boor of MLB.com reports.
Acuna was initially able to stay in the game after getting plunked, but he looked uncomfortable on the basepaths and was subsequently removed in between innings. It's possible his removal was simply precautionary -- as Acuna is one of baseball's top prospects -- but that won't be known until he's further evaluated in the coming days.
