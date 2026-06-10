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Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits early with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Acuna exited Tuesday's contest against the White Sox in the fourth inning due to left hamstring tightness.

Acuna was busting it down the line in an attempt to secure an infield single on a ground ball in the top of the fourth inning, but he pulled up lame as he approached first base. The outfielder appears to have torqued his left leg in the process, and he was subsequently removed from the game. More information on Acuna's status will likely be provided in the near future, but in the meantime, Eli White has taken over in right field versus Chicago.

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