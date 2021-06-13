Acuna left Sunday's game against the Marlins in the fifth inning with right pectoral tightness, though Atlanta labeled his removal as precautionary, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored before departing.

The team's description of Acuna's injury suggests he's merely dealing with a day-to-day concern, but fantasy managers will need to keep close tabs on his status nonetheless heading into a six-game week that begins with a matchup Tuesday against the Red Sox. Guillermo Heredia came off the bench Sunday to replace Acuna in the Atlanta outfield.