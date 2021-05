Acuna left Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna appeared to hurt himself after landing awkwardly while lunging into first base. He appeared to be in some pain on the ground but was helped to his feet and walked off the field under his own power. He was unable to stay in the game, but the fact that he was able to walk off the field could suggest that he's not in line for a long absence.