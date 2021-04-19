Acuna was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Acuna appeared to be in pain while running the bases in the top of the fourth inning and was visited by a trainer. Although he initially remained in the game, he was removed from the contest at the end of the half inning after he slid into home. Prior to his departure, Acuna went 0-for-2 with a walk, one run and one strikeout. The nature and severity of Acuna's injury aren't yet known.