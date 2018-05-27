Acuna exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox early with an apparent left knee injury, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna's left leg bent awkwardly on the first base bag while beating out an infield single in the top of the seventh inning. He immediately went down in a heap of pain and was tended to by team trainers. The star outfielder was fortunately able to walk off the field and make his way to the clubhouse under his own power. We'll await word on the specifics of the scary injury.