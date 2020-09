Acuna (hamstring) is feeling good despite being out of the lineup Wednesday and is expected to return Friday against the Nationals, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna sits for the third straight day with right hamstring tightness Wednesday, but it appears as though he's essentially over the issue. He went through a full workout Tuesday without issues, but sitting Wednesday buys him two extra days to heal, as the Braves have a scheduled off day Thursday.