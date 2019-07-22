Acuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Acuna drilled a 425-foot homer to left field to plate the final two runs of the game in the eighth inning. In addition to the home run, he also walked and singled to extend his on-base streak to 27 games, the longest active streak in the majors. The 21-year-old All-Star is one of the most impressive all-around forces in baseball, compiling a .295/.378/.510 slash line along with 24 homers, 58 runs batted in and 21 steals in 404 at-bats this season.

