Braves' Ronald Acuna: Extends RBI streak to seven games
Acuna went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Diamondbacks,
Robbie Ray and the Arizona bullpen couldn't keep the 21-year-old off the basepaths, and Acuna has now driven in at least one run in seven straight games, hitting a lofty .583 (14-for-24) over that stretch with four homers and 10 RBI. His slash line is up to .327/.464/.709, and fantasy GMs who invested a first-round pick in Acuna despite his limited track record have been reaping the rewards.
