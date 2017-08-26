Braves' Ronald Acuna: Extends Triple-A hitting streak to 14 games
Acuna went 4-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Friday's doubleheader for Triple-A Gwinnett, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.
The No. 1 fantasy prospect in baseball has a .406/.418/.672 slash line over the course of the streak with four homers, five steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI. Acuna's rise up the ladder from High-A this season has been absolutely spectacular, and while the rebuilding Braves have very little incentive to start the service time clock early on the 19-year-old crown jewel of their farm system by giving him one more promotion, he has nothing left to prove at Triple-A.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps raking at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swats third Triple-A homer Monday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in first Triple-A game•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Promotion to Triple-A imminent•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Heading into Futures Game on high note•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking at Double-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...