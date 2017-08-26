Acuna went 4-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Friday's doubleheader for Triple-A Gwinnett, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

The No. 1 fantasy prospect in baseball has a .406/.418/.672 slash line over the course of the streak with four homers, five steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI. Acuna's rise up the ladder from High-A this season has been absolutely spectacular, and while the rebuilding Braves have very little incentive to start the service time clock early on the 19-year-old crown jewel of their farm system by giving him one more promotion, he has nothing left to prove at Triple-A.