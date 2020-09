Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

The outfielder's performance was highlighted by his two-run homer that cut the Nationals' lead to 5-4 in the fifth. Acuna also tallied a pair of walks and swiped his fifth bag during the game. The 22-year-old will take a robust .286/.440/.667 slash line into Friday.