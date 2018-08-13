Acuna went 2-for-3 with a homer, a steal, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday afternoon's victory over the Marlins.

Acuna is showing the type of potential which saw him be so heavily hyped over the offseason. He's homered in five of his last six games, hitting .417 with nine runs, nine RBI and a pair of steals over that stretch.

