Acuna and the Braves are finalizing an eight-year, $100 extension Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The eight-year term includes this season, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but the deal also includes a pair of club options, so Acuna could remain with the Braves through 2028. The contract locks Acuna in as part of the Braves' exciting young core through the bulk of his 20s, but he'll be just 30 when the contract ends, assuming both options are picked up, so he'll still have a shot at a big payday as a free agent.

