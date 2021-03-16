Acuna homered for the third time in his last four games during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "When he gets in that mode, it's something fun to watch," manager Brian Snitker said after Monday's game. "Good takes. He's not chasing. You can tell, seeing the at-bats, that he's getting locked in a little bit."

The 23-year-old had a slow start to the spring and still only has five hits in 24 at-bats (.208), but four of those knocks have gone for extra bases as he also has a double. Acuna fell three steals shy of a 40-40 season in 2019 and posted a career-high .331 ISO last year, and there's no reason to expect anything but massive fantasy production from him in 2021.