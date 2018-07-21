Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, three total runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-5 win over the Nationals.

It's the kind of performance the Braves have been waiting for from Acuna ever since he emerged as the best prospect in the game in 2017. The 20-year-old's .260/.317/.468 slash line on the season remains unimpressive, but he's more than capable of an explosive second half if he can stay healthy.