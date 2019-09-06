Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Washington.

Acuna singled and stole second base in the first inning to set up Atlanta's first run, then mashed a solo homer to right field in the fifth. Baseball's lone 30-30 man is up to 37 homers and 34 steals on the season and has a legitimate chance of becoming the fifth player in MLB history to join the 40-40 club.

More News
Our Latest Stories