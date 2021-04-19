Acuna is scheduled to undergo tests Monday in New York as Atlanta looks to gain more clarity on the severity of the abdominal strain he suffered in the fourth inning of Sunday's 13-4 win over the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Acuna will be with Atlanta's traveling party, his status for the club's two-game Tuesday/Wednesday series against the Yankees is uncertain. Expect Atlanta to provide an update on the superstar outfielder prior to Tuesday's series opener, but fantasy managers who have to set their weekly lineups Monday may be best off parking Acuna on the bench. Atlanta only plays five games this week, and there's a strong likelihood that the 23-year-old misses at least one of those contests.