Braves' Ronald Acuna: Four hits in win over Nats
Acuna went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.
Both extra-base hits came off a struggling Max Scherzer, helping chase the Nats ace off the mound in his shortest outing of the year. Acuna now boasts a .297/.374/.586 slash line on the year, and he remains locked in a tight battle with Juan Soto -- who also looked good Friday, launching his 20th homer of the season -- for NL Rookie of the Year honors.
