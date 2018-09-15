Acuna went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.

Both extra-base hits came off a struggling Max Scherzer, helping chase the Nats ace off the mound in his shortest outing of the year. Acuna now boasts a .297/.374/.586 slash line on the year, and he remains locked in a tight battle with Juan Soto -- who also looked good Friday, launching his 20th homer of the season -- for NL Rookie of the Year honors.