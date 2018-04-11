Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Tuesday's win over Durham.

He'd gone 0-for-11 through his first three games of the season, but it was only a matter of time before Acuna began rapping out base hits again. The Braves haven't yet tipped their hand on their plans for the 20-year-old phenom, but a promotion to the big leagues by the weekend still seems to be very much on the table.