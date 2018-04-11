Braves' Ronald Acuna: Gets rolling at Triple-A
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Tuesday's win over Durham.
He'd gone 0-for-11 through his first three games of the season, but it was only a matter of time before Acuna began rapping out base hits again. The Braves haven't yet tipped their hand on their plans for the 20-year-old phenom, but a promotion to the big leagues by the weekend still seems to be very much on the table.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: No indication about debut date•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Denies reports he turned down contract•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: To start season in minors•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes yard for third straight game Saturday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers again Thursday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Refuses to slow down at plate•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...