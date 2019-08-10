Acuna went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

The 21-year-old superstar remains dialed in, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his homer streak to four games with another outstanding performance. Acuna now has 32 homers and 26 steals on the season to go with a .298/.377/.535 slash line.