Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs and two walks during a 7-2 victory against the Phillies on Monday.

The 21-year-old inches closer to a 40/40 season. Acuna has cooled off considerably in September, but three of his five hits this month have gone for extra bases, including two homers. He is batting .280 with 38 home runs, 94 RBI, 116 runs and 34 steals in 582 at-bats this season.