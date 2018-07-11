Acuna (groin) started in left field and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Acuna had been held out of the lineup the previous two days with left groin tightness. While he didn't make much of an impact in his return to the starting nine, the fact that Acuna played all nine innings in the field Tuesday suggests that the groin issue shouldn't be too much of a concern going forward.