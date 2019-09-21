Acuna went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Giants.

The 21-year-old has homered in back-to-back games to give him 41 on the year, and he's now reached the century mark in RBI for the first time with 101. Atlanta has only seven games left on the schedule for Acuna to steal the three bases he needs to reach 40/40, but with the NL East title already clinched, he may not be in the lineup for all of them.