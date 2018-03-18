Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Phillies.

The spring training legend of Acuna continues to grow, as he crushed a no-doubter to left field off Zach Eflin in the first inning, then nearly hit another homer to straightaway center field in the third only to be robbed by Aaron Altherr's leaping grab at the wall. The 20-year-old now has four homers and four steals in 39 spring at-bats to back up his absurd .410/.511/.744 slash line, and it's no surprise his NFBC ADP has climbed into double digits over the last week. Expect Acuna to continue seeing plenty of draft helium at least until his status for Opening Day gets officially announced by the Braves, although even an assignment to Triple-A to begin the season may not be enough to slow down the hype.