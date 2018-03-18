Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes yard for third straight game Saturday
Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Phillies.
The spring training legend of Acuna continues to grow, as he crushed a no-doubter to left field off Zach Eflin in the first inning, then nearly hit another homer to straightaway center field in the third only to be robbed by Aaron Altherr's leaping grab at the wall. The 20-year-old now has four homers and four steals in 39 spring at-bats to back up his absurd .410/.511/.744 slash line, and it's no surprise his NFBC ADP has climbed into double digits over the last week. Expect Acuna to continue seeing plenty of draft helium at least until his status for Opening Day gets officially announced by the Braves, although even an assignment to Triple-A to begin the season may not be enough to slow down the hype.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers again Thursday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Refuses to slow down at plate•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Continues to impress in camp•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts first spring homer Friday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Looking comfortable in camp•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives invite to spring training•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...