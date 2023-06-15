Acuna went 4-for-8 with two walks, two home runs, a third run scored, four RBI and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

After taking Reese Olson deep in the third inning of the first game for a two-run blast, Acuna crushed a solo shot to straightaway center field off Michael Lorenzen in the third frame of the nightcap. The homers were his 14th and 15th of the year while his steal in the matinee was his 29th, and he's now tied his home run and stolen base totals from 2022 in 51 fewer games. Acuna's .333/.405/.580 slash line has him firmly in the early conversation for the NL MVP as the halfway point in the season approaches.