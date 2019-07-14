Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes yard in win
Acuna went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.
Acuna didn't have a great night at the dish, but his seventh-inning homer tied the back-and-forth game at 3-all. The leadoff man is hitting .289/.372/.514 with 23 homers, 55 RBI and 70 runs scored in 92 games this season. He's also swiped 13 bases. The center fielder is striking out in 24.3 percent of his plate appearances, but his five-category contributions have been more than enough to compensate for the frequent whiffs.
