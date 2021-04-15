Acuna went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The 23-year-old was basically a one-man show for the Atlanta offense, but his efforts weren't quite enough to drag his club into the win column. Acuna has a six-game hit streak and run-scoring streak going, and through 12 games to begin the season he's slashing an eye-popping .447/.500/1.000 with six homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 15 runs.