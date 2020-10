Acuna went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Thursday's series-clinching Game 2 win over the Reds in the NL Wild Card Series.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning, doubling in Austin Riley. He certainly looks quite healthy after being scratched with a minor wrist issue ahead of the regular-season finale. Acuna now owns a .333/.412/.644 slash line in 11 career postseason games.