Acuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss against the Reds on Sunday.

The 21-year-old tied the game with his long ball during the ninth, but the Braves lost in extra innings. While his average has dropped over the last week, Acuna does have an extra-base hit in four of the last five games. He's batting .289 with 27 home runs, 70 RBI, 87 runs and 25 stolen bases in 456 at-bats this season.