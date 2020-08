Acuna will be placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna, who will be eligible to return Aug. 21, was reportedly still sore when he came into the stadium Saturday and the team felt it would not be smart to try and push its young superstar through the injury. While Acuna is on the shelf, Ender Inciarte figures to receive the majority of playing time in center field.