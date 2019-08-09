Acuna went 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Marlins.

Acuna gifted the Braves with their only run of the night by hitting a 402-foot solo homer in the eighth inning. The speedy 21-year-old has now homered in three consecutive games while extending his hitting streak to nine. Overall this season, Acuna has tallied 30 home runs, 94 runs scored, 75 RBI and 26 stolen bases while slashing .295/.375/.522.

More News
Our Latest Stories