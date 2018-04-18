Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hits first homer of season at Triple-A
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run Tuesday for Triple-A Gwinnett in an 8-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The 20-year-old finally got going at the plate, hitting his first homer and collecting his first RBI of the season for Gwinnett. The Braves have said they're only waiting for Acuna to regain his confidence and relax before bringing him up, so another couple of performances like this, and he could be ready to make his much-anticipated big-league debut.
