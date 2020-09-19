Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk Friday as the Braves took down the Mets, 15-2.

Acuna led off the game with a double to left as he set the tone for a Braves offense that overall had a huge night. The 22-year-old would cap off his night by hitting back-to-back home runs with Ozzie Albies in the sixth, then he was replaced in center field by Ender Inciarte in the bottom half of the inning. Acuna's two-hit effort ended an 0-for-18 slump that stretched over the last five games, and he is now hitting .254/.405/.592 with 12 home runs, 23 RBI and 36 runs scored in 163 plate appearances this season.