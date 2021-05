Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Acuna singled in his first at-bat and then later led off the third with a solo home run to center to extend Atlanta's lead to 2-0. The 23-year-old continues to be one of baseball's best talents as he's slashing .311/.407/.656 with a league-leading 11 home runs and 32 runs scored to go along with 23 RBI as the team's everyday leadoff hitter.