Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hits on field Thursday
Acuna (knee) was able to hit on the field prior to Thursday's game and will attempt to run the bases within the coming days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Per Bowman, it appears that Acuna is about a week away from returning to the field with the Braves, though more should be known following the outcome of the outfielder's baserunning drills. If all goes according to plan, Acuna could embark on a rehab assignment early next week, paving the way for his reinstatement prior to a six-game set against Baltimore and Cincinnati.
