Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hits solo shot Tuesday
Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Acuna's solo jack broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning, though the back end of the Atlanta bullpen couldn't make the late lead hold up. The 20-year-old has never hit more than nine home runs at any one level in a season, though he did mash 21 long balls in all across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A last year and is already up to four through 76 at-bats in the majors. Despite slowing down a bit of late, Acuna now sports a .263/.341/.500 slash line for the season.
