Acuna hit two singles and recorded a stolen base in Atlanta's defeat of the Nationals on Thursday.

Acuna went as the No. 1 overall pick in some fantasy drafts this spring and he started his 2023 campaign on a high note Thursday afternoon in Washington. The dynamic 25-year-old outfielder is looking more and more spry the further away he gets from that devastating knee injury in the summer of 2021. He seems poised for a monstrous season of category-covering production.