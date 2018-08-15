Braves' Ronald Acuna: Home-run onslaught continues
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in the Braves' 10-6 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.
Acuna went deep for the fifth consecutive contest and has now tallied eight home runs to go along with 15 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases in his last eight games. Those that waited patiently for Acuna to get promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in late April and endured his absence for most of June due to a knee injury have reaped the benefits in the second half, with the 20-year-old more than justifying his status as the consensus top prospect heading into the campaign.
