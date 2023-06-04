Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

Acuna ended his 14-game homer drought with a sixth-inning blast for Atlanta's last run of the game. He's been a bit more productive on the basepaths with six steals on nine attempts since May 19. The outfielder continues to be effective in all areas of the fantasy game with a .325/.403/.563 slash line, 12 homers, 32 RBI, 50 runs scored and 24 steals through 58 contests as Atlanta's main leadoff hitter.