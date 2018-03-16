Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers again Thursday
Acuna went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The phenom hammered a third-inning offering from Mike Fiers deep to left field for his third homer of the spring and second in as many games, with both homers coming off bona fide big-league pitchers. Spring training stats should always be taken with a full shaker of salt, but it's hard not to buy into the hype surrounding Acuna given his .417/.523/.594 slash line through 14 spring games, with four steals in four attempts to complement his power display and a more than respectable 4:7 BB:K. The consensus best prospect in the game turned 20 just before Christmas, but it's the Braves' lineup that will be receiving a gift whenever the front office decides the time is right to bring Acuna to the majors -- whether that's on Opening Day, or a couple of weeks into April.
