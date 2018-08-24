Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Acuna went deep for the second consecutive game, this time taking Elieser Hernandez deep in the third inning. The longball brought his season total to 21 and was a majestic 432-foot shot. He has shown no signs of slowing since being plunked on the elbow, racking up two home runs, two RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases in 30 at-bats since returning to action.

