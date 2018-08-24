Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers again
Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Acuna went deep for the second consecutive game, this time taking Elieser Hernandez deep in the third inning. The longball brought his season total to 21 and was a majestic 432-foot shot. He has shown no signs of slowing since being plunked on the elbow, racking up two home runs, two RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases in 30 at-bats since returning to action.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts another leadoff homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Hot streak continues against Rockies•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base three times in loss to Rockies•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: CT scan shows no damage•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Initial X-rays negative•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...