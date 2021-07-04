Acuna went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Miami.

The star outfielder opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third inning. In the ninth, Acuna's sacrifice fly plated Ender Inciarte for the game-tying run to force an extra inning. Acuna has homered three times in his last seven games while adding six RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Overall, he's slashing .276/.386/.595 with 23 long balls, 51 RBI, 66 runs scored and 16 stolen bases as Atlanta's leadoff hitter.