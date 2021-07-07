Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday's 14-3 beatdown of the Pirates.

The 23-year-old's third-inning blast narrowed Pittsburgh's lead to 3-2, and he later crossed home a couple more times as Atlanta poured on the runs in the later innings. Acuna had hit an uncharacteristic .196 in 13 games leading up to Wednesday but appeared to get back on track in the afternoon blowout. His power has hardly dissipated, though, as he's now launched six homers in his last 17 games.