Acuna (knee) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday in his first rehab game with Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate.

After grounding out in his first plate appearance and lining out in his second trip to the dish, Acuna popped a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning in his third and final plate appearance. He also played six innings in right field. Acuna will likely remain with the rookie-level affiliate for a bit before moving to a higher level to continue his rehab assignment. He could make his season debut with Atlanta before the end of May if all goes well.