Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in three-hit day
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and scored three runs Saturday.
The rookie went 0-for-4 in his Friday return from the disabled list but made noise in his second contest back, taking a Luke Weaver offering over the wall in center field in the second inning for his sixth blast. Acuna will take a .270/.331/.476 triple slash into Sunday's action, though it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta gives him more days off than usual in the near future to ease him back after his knee injury.
