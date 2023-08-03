Acuna went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and four runs scored in Wednesday's 12-5 victory over the Angels.

Acuna launched a 420-foot home run off Lucas Giolito in the bottom of the third, scoring Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead. The superstar outfielder then proceeded to get on base and score in each of his next three at-bats, coming across home plate a season-high four times in the contest. He's now recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games, scoring nine runs over that stretch to go along with six RBI.