Acuna went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

After missing a few games late last week with back trouble, Acuna came off the bench for a key hit Sunday and appeared to be 100 percent healthy Tuesday as he launched his 14th and 15th homers of the year. The 24-year-old is slashing just .256/.304/.477 through 92 plate appearances in September, but he could be gearing up for a big finish to the regular season as Atlanta tries to win its fifth straight NL East crown.